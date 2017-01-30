wrestling / News
Official Preview For Tonight’s Episode of WWE Raw – Send Us Pics, Video, Live Reports If Attending
January 30, 2017
– Here is the preview for tonight’s edition of WWE Raw…
* “The Queen of pay-per-view” goes 16-0
* The “good brothers” score a controversial win
* Stephanie McMahon to address Seth Rollins face-to-face
* The King of the Cruiserweights ascends to the throne
* The Monster Among Men gives The Prizefighter an assist
* Brock Lesnar suffers second humiliation at the hands of Goldberg
Remember, if you’re attending tonight’s show, we’d love to have you send us results/spoilers, videos, pictures, etc. For full details on how to send us results, check out this post.