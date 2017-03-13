– Here is the preview for tonight’s edition of WWE Raw…

* Brock Lesnar has us all “shook”

* When “The Man” comes around at WrestleMania

* Will Kevin Owens get “It” before The Show of Shows?

* How will Roman Reigns respond to his intense encounter with The Undertaker?

* Enzo Amore & Big Cass battle Cesaro & Sheamus for the right to challenge Raw Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson at WrestleMania

Remember, if you’re attending tonight’s show, we’d love to have you send us results/spoilers, videos, pictures, etc. For full details on how to send us results, check out this post.