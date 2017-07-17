wrestling / News

Official Preview For Tonight’s WWE Raw – Send Us Pics, Video, Live Reports If Attending

July 17, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Here is the preview for tonight’s edition of WWE Raw

* Kurt Angle to expose controversy to the world
* Dean Ambrose to kick off Raw
* The Hardy Boyz gain new enemies
* Will Bayley continue to gain momentum?
* Big Cass has a big problem with Big Show
* Universal Champion Brock Lesnar’s SummerSlam challenger to be determined

