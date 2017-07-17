– Here is the preview for tonight’s edition of WWE Raw…

* Kurt Angle to expose controversy to the world

* Dean Ambrose to kick off Raw

* The Hardy Boyz gain new enemies

* Will Bayley continue to gain momentum?

* Big Cass has a big problem with Big Show

* Universal Champion Brock Lesnar’s SummerSlam challenger to be determined

