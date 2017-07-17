wrestling / News
Official Preview For Tonight’s WWE Raw – Send Us Pics, Video, Live Reports If Attending
– Here is the preview for tonight’s edition of WWE Raw…
* Kurt Angle to expose controversy to the world
* Dean Ambrose to kick off Raw
* The Hardy Boyz gain new enemies
* Will Bayley continue to gain momentum?
* Big Cass has a big problem with Big Show
* Universal Champion Brock Lesnar’s SummerSlam challenger to be determined
Remember, if you’re attending tonight’s show, we’d love to have you send us results/spoilers, videos, pictures, etc. For full details on how to send us results, check out this post.