Official Preview For Tonight’s WWE Raw – Send Us Pics, Video, Live Reports If Attending
April 10, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is the preview for tonight’s edition of WWE Raw…
* Finn Bálor is back!
* Who will challenge The Beast Incarnate?
* How will the Superstar Shake-up impact Team Red?
* Cesaro & Sheamus lock onto The Hardys’ titles
* Will Chris Jericho get payback against Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe?
