Official Preview For Tonight’s WWE Raw – Send Us Pics, Video, Live Reports If Attending

April 10, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Here is the preview for tonight’s edition of WWE Raw

* Finn Bálor is back!
* Who will challenge The Beast Incarnate?
* How will the Superstar Shake-up impact Team Red?
* Cesaro & Sheamus lock onto The Hardys’ titles
* Will Chris Jericho get payback against Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe?

Remember, if you’re attending tonight’s show, we’d love to have you send us results/spoilers, videos, pictures, etc. For full details on how to send us results, check out this post.

