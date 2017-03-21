wrestling / News
Official Preview For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown – Send Us Pics, Video, Live Reports If Attending
March 21, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is the preview for tonight’s edition of WWE Smackdown…
* What will happen when Ambrose & Corbin clash again?
* Who will survive the mind games en route to The Ultimate Thrill Ride?
* Is AJ Styles fired or heading to WrestleMania to face Shane McMahon?
* American Alpha to defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The Usos tonight
* Will John Cena and Nikki Bella or The Miz and Maryse emerge as SmackDown LIVE’s A-List couple?
