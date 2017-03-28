wrestling / News
Official Preview For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown – Send Us Pics, Video, Live Reports If Attending
March 28, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is the preview for tonight’s edition of WWE Smackdown…
* “Miz TV” to present the finale of the “lost” Total Bellas footage
* WrestleMania Contract Signing for AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon tonight
* WWE Champion Bray Wyatt will battle former follower Luke Harper tonight
* Who will step-up en route to the SmackDown Women’s Title free-for-all at The Show of Shows?
Remember, if you're attending tonight's show, we'd love to have you send us results/spoilers, videos, pictures, etc.