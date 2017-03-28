– Here is the preview for tonight’s edition of WWE Smackdown…

* “Miz TV” to present the finale of the “lost” Total Bellas footage

* WrestleMania Contract Signing for AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon tonight

* WWE Champion Bray Wyatt will battle former follower Luke Harper tonight

* Who will step-up en route to the SmackDown Women’s Title free-for-all at The Show of Shows?

