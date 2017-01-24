– Here is the preview for tonight’s edition of WWE Smackdown…

* AJ Styles will call out John Cena

* Kalisto seeks payback on Dolph Ziggler

* Renee Young set to interview the returning Mickie James

* Randy Orton and Luke Harper battle to decide The Wyatt Family’s future

Remember, if you’re attending tonight’s show, we’d love to have you send us results/spoilers, videos, pictures, etc. For full details on how to send us results, check out this post.