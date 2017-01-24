wrestling / News
Official Preview For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown – Send Us Pics, Video, Live Reports If Attending
January 24, 2017
– Here is the preview for tonight’s edition of WWE Smackdown…
* AJ Styles will call out John Cena
* Kalisto seeks payback on Dolph Ziggler
* Renee Young set to interview the returning Mickie James
* Randy Orton and Luke Harper battle to decide The Wyatt Family’s future
