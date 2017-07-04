– Here is the preview for tonight’s edition of WWE Smackdown…

* John Cena returns to SmackDown LIVE tonight

* Naomi to defend SmackDown Women’s Title against Lana tonight

* The New Day and The Usos square off in a Rap Battle tonight on SmackDown LIVE

* Independence Day Battle Royal on SmackDown LIVE to determine United States Champion Kevin Owens’ WWE Battleground opponent

