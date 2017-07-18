wrestling / News
Official Preview For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown – Send Us Pics, Video, Live Reports If Attending
July 18, 2017
– Here is the preview for tonight’s edition of WWE Raw…
* Will Breezango find the truth?
* Mike Kanellis to make in-ring debut against Sami Zayn
* John Cena to address Flag Match in exclusive interview
* WWE Battleground opponents square off in tag team showdown
* Jinder Mahal brings the Punjabi Prison to SmackDown LIVE
