wrestling / News
Official Preview For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown – Send Us Pics, Video, Live Reports If Attending
February 7, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is the preview for tonight’s edition of WWE Smackdown…
* The Champ renews his epic rivalry against The Viper tonight
* Tag Team Turmoil competitors square off in a 12-Man Tag Team Match
* Apollo Crews looks to put a stop to Dolph Ziggler’s ruthless aggression
* What chaos will unfold with the Elimination Chamber Match just five days away?
Remember, if you’re attending tonight’s show, we’d love to have you send us results/spoilers, videos, pictures, etc. For full details on how to send us results, check out this post.