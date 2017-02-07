wrestling / News

Official Preview For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown – Send Us Pics, Video, Live Reports If Attending

February 7, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Here is the preview for tonight’s edition of WWE Smackdown

* The Champ renews his epic rivalry against The Viper tonight
* Tag Team Turmoil competitors square off in a 12-Man Tag Team Match
* Apollo Crews looks to put a stop to Dolph Ziggler’s ruthless aggression
* What chaos will unfold with the Elimination Chamber Match just five days away?

Remember, if you’re attending tonight’s show, we’d love to have you send us results/spoilers, videos, pictures, etc. For full details on how to send us results, check out this post.

article topics :

Smackdown, WWE, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading