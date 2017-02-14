– Here is the preview for tonight’s edition of WWE Smackdown…

* Bray Wyatt to battle John Cena in a WWE Title Rematch tonight

* Who will rise out of the Turmoil to challenge American Alpha?

* Is Baron Corbin destined to become Intercontinental Champion?

* Naomi is the new SmackDown Women’s Champion, but for how long?

* Will Ziggler’s aggression cost him or give him exactly what he wants?

Remember, if you’re attending tonight’s show, we’d love to have you send us results/spoilers, videos, pictures, etc. For full details on how to send us results, check out this post.