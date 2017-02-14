wrestling / News
Official Preview For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown – Send Us Pics, Video, Live Reports If Attending
February 14, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is the preview for tonight’s edition of WWE Smackdown…
* Bray Wyatt to battle John Cena in a WWE Title Rematch tonight
* Who will rise out of the Turmoil to challenge American Alpha?
* Is Baron Corbin destined to become Intercontinental Champion?
* Naomi is the new SmackDown Women’s Champion, but for how long?
* Will Ziggler’s aggression cost him or give him exactly what he wants?
Remember, if you’re attending tonight’s show, we’d love to have you send us results/spoilers, videos, pictures, etc. For full details on how to send us results, check out this post.