– Here is the preview for tonight’s edition of WWE Smackdown…

* How will The Usos destabilize SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha?

* Will injured SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi be ready to fend off Alexa Bliss?

* Nikki Bella and Natalya will square off in a Falls Count Anywhere Match

* A 10-Man Battle Royal will determine WWE Champion Bray Wyatt’s opponent at WrestleMania (John Cena, AJ Styles, The Miz, Luke Harper, Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Apollo Crews, Kalisto, Mojo Rawley and Dean Ambrose)

