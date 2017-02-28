wrestling / News
Official Preview For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown – Send Us Pics, Video, Live Reports If Attending
February 28, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is the preview for tonight’s edition of WWE Smackdown…
* What will happen when John Cena comes to “Miz TV” tonight?
* AJ Styles to battle Luke Harper for the right to face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania
* Becky Lynch to battle Mickie James in a Two of Three Falls Match
* Will Apollo Crews get retribution on Dolph Ziggler in Chairs Match?
