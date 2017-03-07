wrestling / News
Official Preview For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown – Send Us Pics, Video, Live Reports If Attending
March 7, 2017
– Here is the preview for tonight’s edition of WWE Smackdown…
* Randy Orton to battle AJ Styles Tuesday night to determine Bray Wyatt’s No. 1 contender at WrestleMania
* John Cena & Nikki Bella set to team up for first time against Carmella & James Ellsworth
* Who will challenge Dean Ambrose, Alexa Bliss and American Alpha at WrestleMania?
* Who will throw their hat in the ring for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal?
