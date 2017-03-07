– Here is the preview for tonight’s edition of WWE Smackdown…

* Randy Orton to battle AJ Styles Tuesday night to determine Bray Wyatt’s No. 1 contender at WrestleMania

* John Cena & Nikki Bella set to team up for first time against Carmella & James Ellsworth

* Who will challenge Dean Ambrose, Alexa Bliss and American Alpha at WrestleMania?

* Who will throw their hat in the ring for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal?

Remember, if you’re attending tonight’s show, we’d love to have you send us results/spoilers, videos, pictures, etc. For full details on how to send us results, check out this post.