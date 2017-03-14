wrestling / News
Official Preview For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown – Send Us Pics, Video, Live Reports If Attending
– Here is the preview for tonight’s edition of WWE Smackdown…
* How will Shane McMahon respond to AJ Styles’ outburst?
* Who will challenge American Alpha at WrestleMania?
* How will Cena and Nikki counter the A-List assault?
* Is Bray Wyatt ready to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania?
* What is Dean Ambrose’s status following The Lone Wolf’s forklift onslaught?
* Who will throw their hat in the ring for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal?
Remember, if you’re attending tonight’s show, we’d love to have you send us results/spoilers, videos, pictures, etc. For full details on how to send us results, check out this post.