– Here is the preview for tonight’s edition of WWE Smackdown…

* How will Shane McMahon respond to AJ Styles’ outburst?

* Who will challenge American Alpha at WrestleMania?

* How will Cena and Nikki counter the A-List assault?

* Is Bray Wyatt ready to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania?

* What is Dean Ambrose’s status following The Lone Wolf’s forklift onslaught?

* Who will throw their hat in the ring for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal?

Remember, if you’re attending tonight’s show, we’d love to have you send us results/spoilers, videos, pictures, etc. For full details on how to send us results, check out this post.