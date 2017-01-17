wrestling / Live Coverage
Official Preview For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown – Send Us Pics, Video, Live Reports If Attending
January 17, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is the preview for tonight’s edition of WWE Smackdown…
* Shane to kick off SmackDown LIVE with a huge announcement
* Can The Miz rejoin the A-list?
* What will result from Carmella taking Ellsworth on a shopping spree?
* Internal turmoil threatens the future of The Wyatt Family
* Will Ziggler keep his cool as “King’s Court” returns hosted by Jerry “The King” Lawler?
* Historic SmackDown Women’s Championship Steel Cage Match announced
Remember, if you’re attending tonight’s show, we’d love to have you send us results/spoilers, videos, pictures, etc. For full details on how to send us results, check out this post.