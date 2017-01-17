– Here is the preview for tonight’s edition of WWE Smackdown…

* Shane to kick off SmackDown LIVE with a huge announcement

* Can The Miz rejoin the A-list?

* What will result from Carmella taking Ellsworth on a shopping spree?

* Internal turmoil threatens the future of The Wyatt Family

* Will Ziggler keep his cool as “King’s Court” returns hosted by Jerry “The King” Lawler?

* Historic SmackDown Women’s Championship Steel Cage Match announced

