Official WWE Preview For Tonight’s Smackdown – Send Us Pics, Video, Live Reports If Attending

January 3, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Here is the preview for tonight’s edition of WWE Smackdown

* Who is the mysterious La Luchadora?
* Target: American Alpha
* Ziggler scheduled to square off against Corbin one-on-one
* The Miz to defend the Intercontinental Championship against Dean Ambrose
* Don’t miss AJ Styles and John Cena’s WWE Title Match contract signing this Tuesday

Remember, if you’re attending tonight’s show, we’d love to have you send us results/spoilers, videos, pictures, etc. For full details on how to send us results, check out this post.

