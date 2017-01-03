wrestling / News
Official WWE Preview For Tonight’s Smackdown – Send Us Pics, Video, Live Reports If Attending
– Here is the preview for tonight’s edition of WWE Smackdown…
* Who is the mysterious La Luchadora?
* Target: American Alpha
* Ziggler scheduled to square off against Corbin one-on-one
* The Miz to defend the Intercontinental Championship against Dean Ambrose
* Don’t miss AJ Styles and John Cena’s WWE Title Match contract signing this Tuesday
Remember, if you’re attending tonight’s show, we’d love to have you send us results/spoilers, videos, pictures, etc. For full details on how to send us results, check out this post.