– Here is the preview for tonight’s edition of WWE Smackdown…

* Who is the mysterious La Luchadora?

* Target: American Alpha

* Ziggler scheduled to square off against Corbin one-on-one

* The Miz to defend the Intercontinental Championship against Dean Ambrose

* Don’t miss AJ Styles and John Cena’s WWE Title Match contract signing this Tuesday

