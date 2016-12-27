– Here is the preview for tonight’s edition of WWE Smackdown…

* The return of John Cena to SmackDown LIVE

* AJ Styles defends his WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin in a Triple Threat Match! * The Wyatt Family will defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championship in a Four Corners Elimination Match

* Alexa Bliss puts her SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line against Becky Lynch

