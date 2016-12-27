wrestling / News
Official WWE Preview For Tonight’s Smackdown – Send Us Pics, Video, Live Reports If Attending
December 27, 2016 | Posted by
– Here is the preview for tonight’s edition of WWE Smackdown…
* The return of John Cena to SmackDown LIVE
* AJ Styles defends his WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin in a Triple Threat Match! * The Wyatt Family will defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championship in a Four Corners Elimination Match
* Alexa Bliss puts her SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line against Becky Lynch
Remember, if you’re attending tonight’s show, we’d love to have you send us results/spoilers, videos, pictures, etc. For full details on how to send us results, check out this post.