Okada Says AJ vs. Cena Wasn’t As Good As His Match With Kenny Omega
January 30, 2017
In a post on Twitter, Kazuchika Okada gave his opinion on AJ Styles vs. John Cena from the Royal Rumble, stating that his match with Kenny Omega at WrestleKingdom 11 was better. He wrote:
AJ/Cena < Okada/Omega #RoyalRumble
— オカダ・カズチカ (@rainmakerXokada) January 30, 2017
Meanwhile, Bubba Ray Dudley voted in the opposite direction. He wrote:
AJ/Cena > Okada/Omega.
PSYCHOLOGY.
Selling.
Stayed IN RING.
No gimmicks.
Pure championship match.
(ps-I thought O vs O was incredible.)
— Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) January 30, 2017
