wrestling / News

Okada Says AJ vs. Cena Wasn’t As Good As His Match With Kenny Omega

January 30, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Approved for Use by AXS TV/NJPW

In a post on Twitter, Kazuchika Okada gave his opinion on AJ Styles vs. John Cena from the Royal Rumble, stating that his match with Kenny Omega at WrestleKingdom 11 was better. He wrote:

Meanwhile, Bubba Ray Dudley voted in the opposite direction. He wrote:

Let us know which match you liked better in the comments.

article topics :

Kazuchika Okada, Joseph Lee

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading