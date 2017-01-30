In a post on Twitter, Kazuchika Okada gave his opinion on AJ Styles vs. John Cena from the Royal Rumble, stating that his match with Kenny Omega at WrestleKingdom 11 was better. He wrote:

Meanwhile, Bubba Ray Dudley voted in the opposite direction. He wrote:

AJ/Cena > Okada/Omega. PSYCHOLOGY.

Selling.

Stayed IN RING.

No gimmicks.

Pure championship match. (ps-I thought O vs O was incredible.) — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) January 30, 2017

