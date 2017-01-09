– On Friday’s episode of NJPW on AXS TV, the show will air the highly praised main event from WresteKingdom 11. This will be the first of four weeks of coverage of the show, which is airing on AXS TV much sooner than usual. Jim Ross and Josh Barnett will provide fresh commentary for the matches…

Kazuchika Okada defends the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against G1 CLIMAX 26 winner Kenny Omega in the main event at WrestleKingdom 11 at the Tokyo Dome.