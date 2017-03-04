Credit: Wrestlezone

This is for the episode expected to air on March 30:

Xplosion Match: Reno Scum def. The DCC (Eddie Kingston & Bram)

Karen Jarrett opens the show and basically writes off Maria Kanellis, saying she had a nervous breakdown and her absence from television has caused unprofessional behavior within the Knockouts division. She specifically mentions Sienna, saying that everyone thinks she has become a problem. Sienna takes a shot, saying she got to Impact based on her merit, not because of who she’s married to. Karen fires back, saying that they have no idea what she did to get to where she is. “2 Cocky” Kevin Matthews is here. He’s going by KM and announces himself as Sienna’s cousin, and demands an apology from Karen. Out comes Braxton Sutter and Allie to make the save, and we’ve got a singles match between the men.

Xplosion Match: Laurel Van Ness def. MJ Jenkins

(1) Andrew Everett def. DJZ

Rosemary comes out for an in-ring interview with JB, and is asked if there is anyone left for her to beat as Knockouts Champion. She brags about “retiring” Gail Kim, and all the women she’s beat since becoming champion. Out comes ODB who claims she wants to become a five-time “Knocked-Up Champion”. This leads to pretty much all of the Knockouts coming out and getting into a huge brawl.

Ethan Carter III is out. After his loss to Alberto el Patron for the contender’s spot, he says he needs to evolve and become the EC3-time world heavyweight champion, but he’s cut off by James Storm, who doesn’t have his DCC boys with him. Storm says he built Impact Wrestling and was there for all the historic moments, and wonders where ECIII was for all of them. He says it’s his turn to become world champion again, and says the fans should decide who gets to be the next challenger to the title.