Episode 5, Second Round:

* The remaining 16 women are on stage with the Mae Young Classic trophy to start us off. 2nd round matches have a 20 minute time limit.

* Abbey Laith defeated Rachel Evers. Great match. Huge dueling “Let’s go Rachel/Let’s Go Abbey” chants at the start. Abbey hits a suicide dive after a springboard armdrag. Rachel with a running senton for a near fall. Rachel with an STO and a springboard leg drop for 2. Both girls nail a bicycle kick at the same time to lay the other out as the crowd goes nuts and chants “women’s wrestling.” They trade punches and kicks. Rachel cuts Abbey off with a forearm and hits a scoop slamoff the top rope for two. Abbey ducks a boot and hits a powerbomb for the win.

* Piper Niven defeated Serena Deeb. Serena with a headlock early, trying to wear her down. Serena goes for a scoop slam off, but Piper falls on her for a 2. Piper with a headlock. Serena with a roll up for 2. Piper with a running cross body for 2. Serena gets her knees up as Piper goes for a running senton. Serena hits a sliced bread like run up the ropes into a side headlock. Serena with a slam and a neckbreaker for a nearfall. Serena tries to get her in a fireman’s carry but can’t get her up, and Piper throws her into the corner and hits a cannonball. Piper sidesteps a corner spear and hits a middle rope splash for a 2. Piper goes to the top and misses a splash, but reverses Serena’s Irish whip attempt into the Michinoku driver for the win.

* Mercedes Martinez defeated Princesa Sugehit. Princesa goes for the three amigos but Mercedes catches her in the ropes. Princesa sidesteps a running corner boot and nails a codebreaker. They battle on the top rope, and Princesa tosses Mercedes off the rope and hits a tornado DDT for a near fall. Princesa with a tilt-o-whirl into an armbar, but Mercedes gets out. Mercedes hits a Fisherman Suplex for the win.

* Kairi Sane defeated Bianca Belair. Bianca backs Kairi in the corner to start. Bianca getting the best of Kairi with overpowering moves. Kairi fires up and hits a dropkick. Kairi with forearms. Bianca whips Kairi in the midsection with her hair, and then just starts sipping her all over ther ring into the corner with it. Crowd goes nuts for it and boos Bianca out of the building. Bianca catches Kairi and hits a delayed vertical suplex with squats for a close near fall. Bianca with more power moves and a few different submissions. Bianca hits a Glam Slam for a near fall. Kairi gets her knees up on a splash and fights back with chops. Kairi hits a forearm off the middle rope after an Irish whip. Kairi locks in a submission but Bianca fights out and hits a powerslam for 2. Bianca with a stiff forearm but it just fires Kairi up. Bianca is dazed but hits a spinebuster, and a 630 splash for a nearfall. Crowd goes nuts. Kairi sidesteps the spear, nails the sliding forearm, a spinning backfist, and the elbow for the win

Episode 6, Second Round:

* Toni Storm defeated Lacey Evans. Toni offers a handshake, but Lacey pulls her in to a headlock. Toni with a big boot and hits her butt-to-the-head moves, but Lacey ducks the final one and gets a roll up for 2. Lacey dives over the top with an elbow drop for a nearfall. Toni with forearms and hits a draping backcracker. Toni hits a fisherman driver onto her knee for the win.

* We have dueling Four Horsewomen as Ronda Rousey, Jessamyn Duke, and Marina Shafir are brought to ringside on the opposite side of Charlotte, Bayley, and Becky Lynch (with Sasha Banks on FaceTime).

* Shayna Baszler defeated Mia Yim. Mia ducks a kick and gets a roll up. Mia nails a suicide dive right in front of Ronda & co. Shayna blocks a kick and goes to work on the ankle. Shayna hits a gut wrench suplex for 2. Mia takes over with kicks. Shayna comes out of the corner with a knee strike for 2. Mia gets a suplex for 2, and goes for another, but gets caught in a heel hook. Mia fights out of it and hits a powerbomb for 2. Mia goes up top and goes for a 450, but Shayna catches her in a choke for the win. The Four Horsewomen on either side of the ramp jawjack, as Shayna stares down Charlotte, Becky, and Bayley as Charlotte challenges her to bring it.

* Dakota Kai defeated Rhea Ripley. Dakota flips Rhea out of the ring, but she lands on her feet. Rhea gets Dakota in an electric chair, and slams her face into the apron. Rhea with a dropkick for 2. Dakota with a roll up for 2. Rhea with a pop-up and lets Dakota splat the mat for a near fall. Dakota fights back with a kick. Dakota hits the corner kick for a near fall. They fight on the top rope and Dakota hits the double stomp with Rhea in the tree of woe for the pin.

* Candice LeRae vs Nicole Savoy.