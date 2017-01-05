Credit: Wrestling Inc

January 11th Episode:

* We see video from earlier today with Billie Kay and Peyton Royce attacking NXT Women’s Champion Asuka as she arrived to Full Sail.

* Billie Kay and Peyton Royce defeated Sarah Bridges (Crazy Mary Dobson) & Macey Estrella. Sarah gets a big pop during a babyface comeback but Peyton distracts the ref after breaking up a pin, resulting in Billie raking the eyes and driving Sarah into Peyton’s knee for the win. After the match, Billie and Peyton call out Asuka. Asuka runs out but gets double teamed. Nikki Cross runs out for the save to a big pop and clears the ring. Asuka charges at the Aussies but Nikki nails her with a dropkick off the top rope and stands over her. Asuka flips out and fights of the refs after Nikki leaves.

* Elias Samson defeated Johnathan Cruz. Cruz gets a series of quick roll ups for 1 counts but then The Drifter just kills him. Quick squash.

* Andrade “Cien” Almas defeated Oney Lorcan in a good match. Oney got a lot of offense in. Oney hit his neck breaker finisher off the ring steps early in the match. Andrade feigns an injury and while the ref is holding Oney back, blindsides him and hits his finisher for the win. After the match, Dasha Fuentes asks Andrade what 2017 holds for him and he cuts an angry promo in Spanish

* NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa retain over The Revival. Fantastic match, went about 15 minutes. DIY gets the win by hitting the knee/kick combo on both Dash and Dawson for the pin. After the match, The Authors of Pain attack from behind and lay out DIY.

January 18th Episode:

* Nikki Cross defeated enhancement talent Kennadi Brink in a quick squash. Sanity was at ringside.

* Roderick Strong defeated Steve Cutler. Strong debuted a new theme song and won with the Sick Kick. After the match, Dasha Fuentes asks Roddy about Andrade “Cien” Almas saying he’s coming for him last week. Roddy cuts her off and says he doesn’t care about what Andrade said, he’s here for one thing – the NXT Title.

* Tye Dillinger comes out for a promo. Dillinger says he isn’t sure if he still belongs here. Sanity interrupts. Eric Young says Tye needs the right friends and offers him Sawyer Fulton’s jacket. Tye refuses but EY tries to speak reason to him. EY tells Tye he’s not asking. Tye drops the jacket and throws the “10 hands” in his face and starts a brawl. Tye fends off Sanity until Big Damo comes out of the crowd and lays out Tye. Eric offers Damo the jacket and he accepts. Sanity poses over Tye before leaving.

* Ember Moon defeated Liv Morgan. Fun match, they slapped hands in respect to start. Ember throws Liv outside the ring and hits a big kick before rolling her back in to hit the Eclipse for the win. They shake hands after the match.