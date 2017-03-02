Credit: PWInsider

Xplosion:

* ODB defeats Laurel Van Ness. Laurel still in wedding dress and with champagne. Laurel spits champagne at ODB and misses, ODB does not and hits TKO for win.

Impact 3/9:

* Impact starts with Eddie Edwards and Davey Richards fighting from the back and into the crowd. Security separates them.

* Jeremy Borash comes out and says there will be changes to the commentary team. He’ll be joining The Pope and Josh Mathews but there will be more changes coming in the future.

* Cody and Brandi Rhodes come out.

* Match One: Reno Scum defeat Bram and Kingston.

* Match Two:. Braxton Sutter defeated Marsche Rockett, DJ Z, and Caleb Konley. Allie was with Sutter. Sutter pinned Rockett with a swinging neckbreaker. Laurel Van Ness came out after the match onto the stage and stared at Allie.

* KC Quinn (Brandi Lauren) vs. Brandi Rhodes does not happen because Cody says Impact will not pimp out the Rhodes name. Cody gives KC $45 and says it is $20 more than TNA would pay him. Rosemary them comes out and attacks KC from behind after Cody and Brandi go to the back.

* Bruce Pritchard out and he says this Impact is not the same Impact. There was a group of talent that wanted to be great, but it did not happen. Bruce says TNA is dead. New owners, new management and a new name. Bruce talks about how you start a company at the top with the greatest hybrid athlete. Bruce brings out Bobby Lashley. Bruce and Bobby talk about how Lashley will be the best ever and no one can come out to take the title from him. Alberto de Patron comes out. Alberto tells Bobby he hasn’t beaten him. EC3 comes out. Carter says Alberto cannot come in on the first night and get a title match, he needs to earn it. Carter demands a title match. Bobby says no. Alberto wants to fight Lashley. The match is made. El Patron vs Lashley is official.

* The man known as Zeb Colter in an alternate universe comes out. Dutch says this is the first time he appeared on Impact. Dutch talks about how much he loves wrestling. He mentions being in Impact and then runs through the roster the last time he was here and mentioned AJ, Joe, Sting , Roode, Nash, and more. They left because of a lack of leadership and vision.

* Cody comes out and demands Moose come out but Borash reminds him Moose is in Japan. Cody throws GFW Next Gen belt into the ring and then does a sit in.

* Match Three: Garza Jr. and Laredo Kid defeat Eli Drake and Tyrus when Garza rolls up Drake.

* Match Four: Sienna defeats Rachael Ellering.

* Match Five: Alberto El Patron defeated Lashley to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. The finish saw two referee bumps and a false finish. Ethan Carter III watched the match from the stage

The Saturday afternoon taping will be a Knockouts special. Announced in addition to the current Knockouts, Leva Bates and Santana Garrett.

Impact 3/16:

* For next week: Eli Drake versus Moose does not happen because Cody attacks Moose in the back and hits CrossRhodes on the ramp.

Xplosion:

* Trevor Lee defeated Caleb Konley, Andrew Everett, Idris Abraham, Marsche Rockett, and DJZ when Lee pinned Konley.

* Angelina Love defeated Angel Rose (local FL wrestler)

FUTURE Impact. DATE UNKNOWN:

* Grand Championship Match for future Impact: Moose defeats Cody by split decision. Brandi went to the back after round 2. One of the judges got superkicked and Bruce Prichard replaced him.