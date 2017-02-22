Credit: Wrestling Inc

March 8th Episode:

* SAnitY cuts a promo on the big screen, from the woods in front of a fire. They talk about Tye Dillinger drowning in his choices and bringing his friends down with him. Eric Young says Dillinger needs to fight him alone and Nikki Cros says if not, they’ll burn the whole world down.

* Elias Samson comes out to sing a song. Kassius Ohno cuts him off and introduces himself. Ohno says when he comes out, fans say “Oh No!” which is also what the fans say when The Drifter comes out. Elias says thanks and starts his song over, but Ohno stops him again and says the whole singing thing just isn’t working out. Drifter tells him what didn’t work out was Ohno’s first run in NXT. Ohno laughs and challenges Drifter to a “Loser Leaves NXT” match. Drifter accepts.

* Tye Dillinger vs. Eric Young never happens as EY sends SAnitY to the back before the match starts, but they immediately return with Roderick Strong, who they apparently laid out backstage. Tye goes to check on him and No Way Jose comes out as well. Referees carry Strong to the back while Tye and Jose charge the ring. The numbers game gets the best of them as SAnitY leaves them laying.

* Andrade “Cien” Almas defeated HoHo Lun. This was a stiff, quick match as Andrade just killed HoHo. Almas wins with the hammerlock DDT.