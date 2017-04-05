Credit: Wrestling Inc

April 12th Episode:

* The show opens with a “Takeover: Orlando” recap. There’s also a new intro video and theme song.

* Aleister Black defeated Corey Hollis. Black kept his cool entrance from Takeover. Hollis runs at him but Aleister just nails him with the Black Mass for the instant win. Black is over huge.

* Backstage promo with Tye Dillinger. Kayla Braxton congratulates him on debuting for SmackDown. Tye says next week he finishes his business with Eric Young inside a steel cage.

* Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa defeated Dylan Miley and an unknown talent. Miley and his partner dominate early until Gargano turns the tide. DIY hits the Meet in the Middle for the win. This was a quick match. Miley destroys his partner after.

* Ruby Riot defeated Kimberly Frankele, formerly known as Kimber Lee. Ruby controls the match until Nikki Cross comes out from the crowd. Kimberly tries to take advantage of the distraction but Ruby bounces right back. Nikki looks on smiling as Ruby picks up the win.

* Andrade “Cien” Almas defeated Danny Burch. Burch got some solid offense in but Andrade picks up the win in another quick match with the hammerlock DDT, possibly called El Idolo now.

* Drew McIntyre comes out for his debut. He has new music with a bagpipe entrance.

* Drew McIntyre defeated Oney Lorcan. Drew got a huge pop and “welcome back” chants. This was a stiff, competitive match. Drew picked up the win with huge running boot that busted Oney open. Dasha Fuentes interviewed Drew post-match. Drew said he’s worked hard to develop a reputation but he’s here because he wants to be. He’s got all the RAW talent, can lay the SmackDown on anyone, but NXT is where he wants to be. He’s here for the NXT Title, and he’ll whip anyone’s ass he has to to get it.

* Shinsuke Nakamura came out for a promo. He came to NXT one year ago and already had experience but he wanted to challenge himself against the best in the world. He said NXT is its own brand that creates something new and different. He quickly discovered that the NXT Universe is crazy. He commented on their singing and chanting and ended his promo by saying he will always be NXT because… “We Are NXT!” The entire roster came to the stage and applauded him. Nakamura walked to the stage and was met by Triple H and Finn Balor. He ran around the arena filming with his phone before bowing to everyone and making his exit.

April 19th Episode:

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain defeated Kassius Ohno and Roderick Strong in a good match. Kassius and Strong had control until The Authors caught Roderick doing his through-the-ropes dropkick and slammed him into the LED board on the apron. The Authors hit The Last Chapter on Ohno for the win.

* Jeet Rama defeated John Skyler. This may or may not be a dark match, as neither guy had a tron video for their entrance, but commentary was being done. This was an okay match, a showcase for Jeet. The crowd got behind him chanting his name. Jeet wins with a suplex into a side slam.

* NXT Champion Bobby Roode out for a promo. He said for the 2nd year in a row, he made WrestleMania weekend glorious, as he single-handedly sold out the Amway Center and allowed them all to bear witness to the biggest box office star in the business today. Roode said he snuffed out the last flame of the old NXT and that he now controls NXT. He had to watch Shinsuke last week walk to his ring and watch as every star in NXT came and celebrated him. Roode said he wasn’t on that stage because he wasn’t going to listen to the crap that comes out of Shinsuke’s mouth. Roode said Nakamura didn’t leave, Roode ran him out of NXT embarrassed after Takeover. Roode said it made him sick to listen to everyone cheer and chant while he stands here as the champ. Nobody in this arena, nobody on the stage last week belongs in Roode’s NXT. Says you can either be a part of his NXT or you can hit the bricks. Hideo Itami interrupted him. Hideo and Roode go face to face and Hideo slaps Roode. Roode jawjacks at Hideo and takes his jacket off and starts yelling at Hideo, but Hideo nails the GTS and walks away. Hideo walks back into the ring and picks the belt up before tossing it at Bobby’s feet.

* WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate retained over Jack Gallagher. Trent Seven, Pete Dunne, Mark Andrews, and Wolfgang were at ringside for this match. This was a really good, fun match with nice chain wrestling to start. Good back and forth action. There was a fun sequence of monkey flips with both guys still holding hands that ends with a double two count with both guys down. Bate went for a suicide dive, but Gallagher jumped up and nailed him with a headbutt at the ropes. Gallagher landed another headbutt for a near fall. Tyler then hit his rolling kick off the ropes and then the Tyler Driver 97 for the win.