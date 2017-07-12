Credit: Wrestling Inc

July 26th Episode:

* Ember Mood defeated Lei’D Tapa. Short stiff match, lots of kicks from Ember. Ember hits the Eclipse for the win. Post match, Ember says she wants NXT Women’s Champion Asuka at Takeover. Ember says Asuka wants competition, and she will give Asuka what she wants. Says she’s ready to defeat the undefeated, but is Asuka ready for Ember Moon?

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain out for a match against 2 jobbers. As the Authors come down the ramp, Nikki Cross cuts them off. Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe hit the ring and destroy the jobbers, and then brawl with the Authors. Authors of Pain send SANitY to the outside, and Nikki holds them back from going back after the AoP.

* The Velveteen Dream defeated Cezar Bononi. Cezar gets a nice flurry of offense for a near fall, but Dream hits a fireman’s carry drop and then the Purple Rain elbow for the win. Kayla Braxton stops Dream on the ramp and asks what his goals are. Dream says a decently dressed girl like her can get an interview, but the ugly NXT universe will have to wait.

* Drew McIntyre comes out for a promo. Says the main event of “Takeover: Brooklyn III” is him vs. Bobby Roode for the NXT title. Drew thanks everyone who has been on this ride with him. He discusses how he had the wrong mindset when he was in WWE the first time and he failed. He had to become the hardest worker in the room, and he became the hardest worker in the world. Says everyone walks side by side as equals, except Bobby Roode. Says this isn’t Roode’s NXT, it’s everyone’s. Drew ends with leading the crowd in a “We Are NXT” chant.

* Kassius Ohno defeated Hideo Itami via DQ. Great stiff match. Hideo playing heel and the crowd is going with it, but it’s a 50/50 split. Stiff kicks and chops from both to start. Ohno flips over the ropes on an Irish whip, and Hideo hangs him over the middle rope and does his leg drop off the top. Hideo does a top rope dive, but Ohno nails him a chop in mid-air. Ohno hits his spinning boot for a near fall. Ohno gets out of the GTS and goes for the Roaring Elbow, but Hideo kicks him in the balls for the DQ. Hideo beats on Kassius after the bell and hits 2 GTSs and goes to leave, but then turns back, and does a GTS into the steps at ringside. Crowd bought the heel turn big.

August 2nd Episode:

* Johnny Gargano defeated Raul Mendoza. Johnny came out to the DIY music and tron, then stopped on the stage, staring at the DIY logo. The screen then changed to “Gargano” and his new music kicked in. Pretty cool moment. Fun Cruiserweight style match. Back and forth with a bunch of flip counters and reversals early on. Mendoza reverses a clothesline and hits an enziguri. Mendoza goes up top, but Johnny catches him out of the air and locks in the GargaNo Escape for the submission win.

* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka is out for a promo and says she will fight Ember Moon at Brooklyn. Says she’s beaten Ember before, she will beat her again, and Ember is not ready for Asuka. Ember interrupts and says she knows that she’s ready, the people know she’s ready, and Asuka knows she’s ready. Ember says underneath all her arrogance, Asuka knows the truth is that Asuka isn’t ready for Ember Moon. Asuka offers a handshake, then slaps Ember. They brawl and Asuka gets the better of Ember and sends her out of the ring. While Asuka gloats, Ember goes to the top and hits the Eclipse to a huge pop to leave Asuka laying.

* Heavy Machinery defeated Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss. Heavy Machinery gets the early advantage until Riddick and Tino take out Otis’ leg. They work over Otis until Riddick misses a corner spear and Otis gets the hot tag to Tucker. Riddick catches Tucker and hits an impressive slam for a 2 count. Tino and Riddick setup for their finish, but Heavy Machinery fight out and hit their double team finisher for the win.

* Sonya Deville defeated Jenna Van Muscles (not announced by any name). Sloppy match, Sonya taps her out for the win.

* Hideo Itami cuts a promo on the big screen. Says he shouldn’t show respect for anyone, starts speaking in Japanese. Kayla Braxton cuts him off and says we have to go back to the ring, but Hideo grabs the mic and goes to the ring. Says he deserves respect, and he doesn’t care who is next. Aleister Black’s music hits. Hideo backs away and goes to leave, but tries to sneak attack when Aleister nails the Black Mass. Aleister sits in the corner and awaits his opponent as Hideo is helped away. Black’s opponent is former ROH World Champion Kyle O’Reilly making his debut!

* Aleister Black defeated Kyle O’Reilly in a good long, back & forth technical match. Kyle gets a decent amount of offense in. A lot of holds and kicks in this one. Breaks down into a grappling match late in the contest, which was unique. Kyle blocks the Black Mass and kicks Aleister out of the air on a springboard attempt, and nails a huge elbow for a near fall. They trade bicycle kicks, Kyle goes for his elbow again but gets drilled with Black Mass for the pin.