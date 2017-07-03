– PWInsider reports that the original GFW Amped episodes that were taped in August of 2015 are set to be released now that Impact has been rebranded. The site reports that Anthem Media will be presenting the taped contet as a four-part series in the “One Night Only” PPV runs.

The series was taped in July and August of that year and featured the likes of Nick Aldis, Chael Sonnen, Sonjay Dutt, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Shelton Benjamin, The Bollywood Boys (now The Singh Brothers in WWE), TJ Perkins, Andrew Everett, Joey Ryan, Harry Smith, Lance Hoyt, Eric Young, Bobby Roode and more.

The first part will be released via PPV providers andthe Fite App on August 11th.