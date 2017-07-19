According to prowrestlingsheet.com, police have determined Paige should be charged with battery in regards to the airport incident involving Alberto El Patron, but that it will be up to the State Attorney’s office to make a final decision. A representative from the Orlando PD told the site the following…

“OPD detectives have found that probable cause exists to charge Saraya Bevis with Battery (Domestic Violence). Detectives have sent the information to the State Attorney’s Office for review and the SAO will determine whether to file charges in the case.”

Paige claimed that she was the one being held for battery at the airport, but police had previously stated Alberto El Patron was the only person being investigated; the investigation into Alberto is not complete.