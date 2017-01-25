wrestling / News

Paige Feuds With MTV Star Over Comparing WWE Female Stars to Strippers

January 25, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Paige Smackdown

– Paige got into a bit of a Twitter feud with MTV personality Cara Maria last night. Maria, a contestant on MTV’s Challenge, posted to Twitter asking why WWE female stars “dress and act like strippers” which drew Paige’s attention. Fans then got involved, as you can see below:

