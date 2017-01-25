– Paige got into a bit of a Twitter feud with MTV personality Cara Maria last night. Maria, a contestant on MTV’s Challenge, posted to Twitter asking why WWE female stars “dress and act like strippers” which drew Paige’s attention. Fans then got involved, as you can see below:

Is it a requirement for @wwe women to dress and act like strippers? I cant tell any of them apart. Try something new ladies 🙄 — Cara Maria (@CaraMariaMTV) January 24, 2017

But we are just strippers. What do I know?… https://t.co/zeALqCU2z7 — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 25, 2017

Just giving a tool some relevance 😂 https://t.co/SypmCYNR7Q — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 25, 2017