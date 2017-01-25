wrestling / News
Paige Feuds With MTV Star Over Comparing WWE Female Stars to Strippers
– Paige got into a bit of a Twitter feud with MTV personality Cara Maria last night. Maria, a contestant on MTV’s Challenge, posted to Twitter asking why WWE female stars “dress and act like strippers” which drew Paige’s attention. Fans then got involved, as you can see below:
Is it a requirement for @wwe women to dress and act like strippers? I cant tell any of them apart. Try something new ladies 🙄
— Cara Maria (@CaraMariaMTV) January 24, 2017
But we are just strippers. What do I know?… https://t.co/zeALqCU2z7
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 25, 2017
@RealPaigeWWE @CaraMariaMTV @WWE oooooooo wow. pic.twitter.com/oF8UrCn1t1
— Taya – Kira Forster (@TheTayaValkyrie) January 25, 2017
Just giving a tool some relevance 😂 https://t.co/SypmCYNR7Q
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 25, 2017
At the end of the day None of these new girls can hold a candle to LITA. @WWE
— Cara Maria (@CaraMariaMTV) January 24, 2017