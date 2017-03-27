– Paige has issued a lengthy statement on Twitter regarding the fallout of the leaking of sexually-explicit video and pictures of her online. The WWE star posted the statement via screenshots on the social media service, as you can see below.

In the statement, Paige says that she “made a big mistake” by putting her trust in “someone that took advantage of a young girl years ago.” It isn’t clear who she is talking about in that statement, though she notes that “it was my mistake and I’ll always take responsibility.” She goes on to say that she suffered emotional distress worrying about what she was putting Alberto El Patron and her family through and thanked them for standing by her through the fallout.

Paige calls herself a victim of “viral humiliation and cyber bullying” and said that she had impulses toward self-harm while she was dealing with the fallout because of what her family and husband-to-be were going through. She adds, “That’s why we are taking this massive negative and turning it into some kind of positive. We wanna bring those people to justice and take down the ones who are trolls, for lack of a better term. Bring awareness. Bring help to those who don’t have the tools or mental strength to do this themselves. To show men and women alike to always think about their future before they do something that may have a butterfly effect later on in life.”

She ends the statement on a positive note, saying, “Anyways. Onward and upwards. Only happiness. No longer talking about anything. Just looking into the future and being happy! I mean come on, I’m getting married? How can I not be happy!”