According to Pwinsider.com (via wrestlinginc.com), there was a closed-door meeting backstage at Monday’s RAW in Brooklyn to discuss the matter of Paige’s phone hack and the leaking of her private photos and videos.

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that the company will not be taking action against Paige or Xavier Woods. He also added that the company will just wait for the situation to blow over but if it doesn’t, some sort of action could be taken if a sponsor or someone else important complains.