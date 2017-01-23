wrestling / News
Paige Provides Injury Update – Starting Physical Therapy
– Paige’s recovery from her neck surgery appears to be going quite well. The WWE star took to Twitter to note that she has begun physical therapy for her neck, which she had surgery on last year after experiencing shoulder and neck issues.
It was previously believed that she would be coming back somewhere closer to SummerSlam but if things go well enough, she could always be well enough to come back earlier.
Physical therapy started today. He already said I was stronger than I should be at this point. Feeling great! 💪🏻
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 23, 2017