– WWE is going to have their hands busy trying to deal with fan chants at Raw tonight. PWInsider reports that the doors are open for the taping and according to multiple people at the venue, “We Want Paige” is being loudly chanted as well as other chants related to the other people involved in the sexually explicit videos that leaked over the weekend.

Paige is not back from injury and, it goes without saying, is not expected to be on Raw.