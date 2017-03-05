wrestling / News
Paige Says She Still Keeps in Touch With AJ Lee and AJ Responds to Paige
March 5, 2017 | Posted by
– Paige was recently asked on Twitter if she still keeps in touch with former WWE Superstar, AJ Lee. You can check out her response and a fun Twitter exchange between the two below.
Yessss. We mostly talk about make up, periods and when's the next time we will post underwear selfies… @AJBrooks #freaksandgeeks https://t.co/aNppds4Z7O
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 4, 2017
@RealPaigeWWE Tuesday. We agreed the next time is Tuesday.
— AJ Mendez Brooks (@AJBrooks) March 4, 2017
#tittietuesday https://t.co/RfBUBjJVqm
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 4, 2017