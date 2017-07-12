– Paige has issued a statement on Twitter regarding the altercation at an Orlando airport this week between her and Alberto El Patron. In the lengthy statement, the WWE star says she was the one who started the incident by throwing a drink on El Patron.

Paige confirmed in the statement that she had received a call regarding bad news about her uncle and that she was feeling sensitive, which turned the situation from Patron comforting her to an argument about “the smallest thing.” She says she went to leave and Patron “says something that I won’t write on here but wasn’t nice.” This may be what Paige’s brother Roy claimed about Patron saying he wished her uncle dead.

Paige then says that she threw a drink in his face and walked out, with Patron getting cops and security. She said then that “a crazy lady decides to leave whatever she’s doing and follow us and invade our privacy in the completely low way. Only low life people would do.”

Paige says that she was the one being held for battery for throwing a drink and that Patron didn’t touch her. It is worth noting here that according to Pro Wrestling Sheet, a representative for the Orlando Police Department says Patron is the only suspect in the current investigation. No charges have been filed at this time and Patron was not arrested as of now.

GFW suspended Patron indefinitely while they do their own investigation of the matter. Paige’s Tweet is below: