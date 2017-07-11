As we previously reported, Alberto El Patron is under investigation for domestic violence battery after an airport incident involving Paige. Paige tried to defend him on Twitter, but then TMZ released audio which captured part of a heated argument.

Now in a post on Facebook, Paige’s brother Zak Bevis accused Patron of battery and said he’s worried about his sister.

He wrote: “I’ve got too say I’m very worried about my sister, Please keep a eye on her, she had one Prick Known as brad Maddox who took advantage of an 18 year old girl. Physically and mentally abused her. And now she’s with a control freak who think he’s a tough guy cause he’s beats my sister and has money too cover his tracks..I love my sister she will end up like Whitney Houston or Amy Winehouse ….please share this,,I want the world to know that i care about my lil sister…..everyone keep an eye on her …you’ll be argry at me but I love you, I’m writing this on behalf of all the Knights.“