According to PWinsider.com, World Association of Wrestling (WAW), the promotion owned by Paige’s family, have announced that their world title, which was held by Alberto El Patron, has been declared vacant…

The WAW Undisputed World Heavyweight Championship has been declared vacant at last night’s Academy Show in Costessey, following a unanimous decision by the WAW Championship Committee. The WAWCC’s decision was announced by Zak Knight but no information was revealed regarding the crowning of a new champion. Since the announcement several individuals have announced their desire to compete for the title. Both European Heavyweight Champion Robin Lekime and British Heavyweight Champion Aaron Sharp have already revealed their desire to add more gold to their repertoire, as well as former World Heavyweight Champion Brad Slayer and former European Heavyweight Champion King Kendo. With four of WAW’s top competitors already eyeing up the most prestigious title will anyone else step forward in the hope of gaining public support? A 32 man tournament has been announced to determine a new Undisputed World Heavyweight Champion over the course of the rest of 2017 with the final taking place at Epic Studios, Norwich in December. The entrants into this tournament will be deliberated by the WAWCC over the coming weeks before brackets are announced.