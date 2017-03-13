Paige’s father and WAW promoter Ricky Knight spoke with BBC Radio about WWE’s announcement that they will debut in Norwich, England with WWE Presents: UK Championship Live on May 6 at 7 PM and May 7 at 5 PM. WAW runs out of Norwich and will host their TV tapings the week after WWE’s shows.

He said: “The timing of the announcement, I wake up in the morning to this, about people running off our studio before our TV taping, and to me the timing is absolutely crap. I think it’s a conspiracy somewhere, I’m going to say it straight out there.“