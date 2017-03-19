– Paige’s mother, pro wrestler Saraya Knight, hinted at Twitter that lawyers have been e-mailed regarding the recent hacking and stolen photo scandal for her daughter, Paige. Nude photos and videos of Paige, and one that also includes WWE Superstar Xavier Woods and former Superstar Brad Maddox, were leaked online. You can read more on the hacking and photo and video leak situation HERE.

IP addresses taken ✔

Reported✔

Blocked✔

Emailed lawyer✔ — SarayaKnight (@RealsarayaK) March 19, 2017