Paige’s Mother Teases Legal Action Over Leaked Photos and Videos

March 19, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– Paige’s mother, pro wrestler Saraya Knight, hinted at Twitter that lawyers have been e-mailed regarding the recent hacking and stolen photo scandal for her daughter, Paige. Nude photos and videos of Paige, and one that also includes WWE Superstar Xavier Woods and former Superstar Brad Maddox, were leaked online. You can read more on the hacking and photo and video leak situation HERE.

