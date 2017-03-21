– WWE may not be planning to take action against Paige for the private photos and videos that were leaked over the weekend, but its still having some serious adverse effects on her according to her parents. Saraya and Ricky Knight posted to their social media accounts, saying that they’re worried about their daughter’s mental health. You can see their posts below.

Paige has not made a public comment or social media post since her initial statement about the the phoots and videos on Friday.