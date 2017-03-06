wrestling / News

Pakistani Businessman Channels Triple H For His Wedding, Triple H Responds

March 6, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– A Pakistani businessman decided that making his wedding go viral was best for business. Kichoo Ahmer channeled Triple H as he came out for his wedding, as you can see in the below video that includes fireworks made up to look like pyro, a championship belt, entrance music and more. The video has been making the rounds of social media.

Triple H saw the video and commented, posting:

