Pakistani Businessman Channels Triple H For His Wedding, Triple H Responds
March 6, 2017
– A Pakistani businessman decided that making his wedding go viral was best for business. Kichoo Ahmer channeled Triple H as he came out for his wedding, as you can see in the below video that includes fireworks made up to look like pyro, a championship belt, entrance music and more. The video has been making the rounds of social media.
Triple H saw the video and commented, posting:
Could only imagine what the honeymoon was like!!! https://t.co/z4ZhSwpsrF
— Triple H (@TripleH) March 6, 2017