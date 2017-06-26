Credit: PWInsider

First match is New Day (Kofi & E) vs. Sin Cara & Mojo Rawley vs The Usos. Triple threat for tag team titles. Usos win with a schoolboy on Sin Cara.

Next Aiden English vs Ty Dillinger. Ty wins with the Ty Breaker.

Next up American Alpha & Fashion Police vs The Ascension & Epico & Erik Rowan. Fandango pins Epico with a Falcon Arrow after a super kick from Breeze.

Naomi vs Carmella with James Ellsworth for the women’s title. I guess she didn’t need the briefcase after all. BTW Carmella got the pop of the night so far – babyface pop. Naomi retains with a split legged moonsault. TONS of “Where’s your briefcase?” chants, and lots of baby face chants for Carmella and Ellsworth as well. Almost like a Cena reaction. The match went about 12 minutes and was really good, the crowd made it even better. They’re onto something with how they’ve handled Carmella based on the crowd.

Triple Threat US Title Match: Owens vs Zayn vs Rusev. Owens hits Zayn with the popup powerbomb for the win.

Baron Corbin beats Luke Harper with the End of Days.

Next Charlotte and Becky Lynch vs Natalya and Tamina. Natalya pins Becky Lynch after Tamina hits her with a super kick behind the refs back.