– Mauro Ranallo’s former broadcast colleague and UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich posted the following on Twitter, noting that he’s not happy with how JBL has treated his friend Mauro Ranallo. The issues with Ranallo and JBL have been in the news since Ranallo missed the March 14th Smackdown, and hasn’t returned since. Ranallo is not expected to return to WWE…

@JCLayfield I have a bone to pick with you regarding strong arming my boy, Mauro Ranallo. Let's have a man to man discussion, Johnny. — Pat Miletich (@patmiletich) April 12, 2017