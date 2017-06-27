wrestling / News

WWE News: Paul Heyman Congratulates Mauro Ranallo, Sheamus & Josh Duhamel Talk WWE Studios Project

June 27, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Paul Heyman posted the following on Twitter, congratulating Mauro Ranallo for returning to WWE for the NXT brand…

– It was reported last night that Sheamus will be working with Josh Duhamel in the WWE Studios film The Buddy Games. Here is video of the two discussing the film backstage at last night’s Raw

