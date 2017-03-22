– Paul Heyman is re-upping his WrestleMania week partnership with Yahoo!. The Wrap reports that the Heyman Hustle website has signed a new deal similar to last year’s WrestleMania week, in which the site will release an original blog post and new video on Yahoo Sports’ Turnstiles page each day starting Monday leading into the April 2nd show.

The Wrap reports that production on the videos have been underway for a while now. You can see the first video, featuring Brock Lesnar, below.

“Last year, our partnership with Yahoo! Sports was the most successful collaboration we’ve ever done with the Heyman Hustle website,” Heyman told the site. “It also provided a look into our Looking4Larry Agency that launched the bidding war for the rights to the reality show we’re currently shooting. This year, we are debuting seven never-before-seen videos with behind the scenes footage of Brock Lesnar that even I find intimidating, and also doing a Facebook Live session for which I’m already lawyering up!”