– Paul Heyman says that he and Brock Lesnar are looking forward to next week’s Superstar Shakeup. Heyman posted to Facebook saying that he and his client are looking forward to the Raw and Smackdown event but will be requiring “negotation in advance” before there is any discussion of where the two of them might end up. You can see the full post below.

The Superstar Shakeup will begin Monday on Raw from Long Island, New York and continue on Smackdown from Boston, Massachusetts.