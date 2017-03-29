– Paul Heyman thinks Ronda Rousey would be a “natural fit” for WWE. Heyman spoke with Fight Society for a new interview and discussed the idea of Rousey, who appeared at WrestleMania 31, doing work with WWE.

“I think the WWE audience would embrace Ronda Rousey with open arms,” Heyman said. “Just her name recognition alone is huge. It doesn’t matter, her past two experiences in the UFC. All that matters is if she got involved in a story that people could relate to and sink their teeth into and get excited about.”

He added, “I think Ronda Rousey doing anything in WWE is a natural fit. I’d love to see it and would be happy to discuss with her all the benefits that she could enure by being a Paul Heyman girl.”