– Paul Orndorff recently spoke with Hannibal TV (transcript credit wrestlinginc.com), here are the highlights…

If he knew Wrestlemania would evolve into what it has become today: “I did. I did because it was 80 something thousand people and Vince McMahon – let me tell you something. There’s nobody like Vince McMahon and that’s why he’s still around and still doing it. We had so much talent, it wasn’t just me, there was just talent back in them days. They were all really really good. Everybody was good.”

His recollection of what happened between he and Vader: “I don’t know what else there is to say other than he got his ass whipped. If that’s what you wanna hear fine, if he thinks he won fine. I don’t care. I really don’t care.”