According to prowrestlingsheet.com, Penta El Zero M (aka Pentagon Jr) was robbed at gunpoint this morning by three men on motorcycles who pulled up on him while he was taking an Uber to the airport.

Pentagon was on his way to the airport to travel to Seattle for a DEFY Wrestling event when the men surrounded the vehicle. The men then pulled out guns and approached the vehicle, then took his wallet, keys, cellphone and backpack (which contained his mask, gear and necessary paperwork needed to travel).

Penta tried to talk the thieves into leaving his bag, but they refused. Thankfully Penta was not injured, but when he attempted to travel without his passport, Mexican officials refused him. He is off today’s DEFY show, but once his paperwork issue has been resolved, he’ll be able to resume traveling to the US to wrestle.